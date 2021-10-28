 Skip to main content
Remembered Hero

Remembered Hero

Paul Cash

Fire incident commander Paul Cash at the scene of a July 2007 fire at Maggie Creek Ranch. A plaque bearing his name was added to the Nevada Firefighters’ Memorial in Carson City in October 2011.

Paul Cash

Nomination: Paul Cash died 10 years ago in the line of duty. He was a wonderful firefighter, friend and family man. He was compassionate to others and had a great sense of humor. He is greatly missed.”

Cash’s death in February 2011 was linked to a Hantavirus infection he sustained on the job. A plaque was added to the Nevada Firefighters Memorial in Carson City to honor his sacrifice.

A coroner’s report verified the presence of the virus in his body caused his death. His exposure was traced back to an incident when a rodent nest fell on him while he was fighting a chimney fire. He also may have been exposed to the virus while conducting fire prevention inspections or from a storage shed behind the Spring Creek NDF fire station, reports said at the time.

Cash began his career as a seasonal firefighters with the Nevada Division of Forestry in 1990, became a full-time firefighter in 1996, and was promoted to captain in 2006.

