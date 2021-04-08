Alice Guzouskis

Alice is the Nurse Manager at DCI, the local dialysis clinic. Prior to the pandemic she placed her patients as priority, always doing “what’s best” for them, regardless of the time of day or night; in center or hospital; even in their home. Alice has great empathy for others and truly, always sees the best in others regardless of the situation. During the pandemic she placed herself at the frontline caring for the COVID positive patients in need of regular treatment and those requiring emergency treatments. She selflessly did this to protect her staff from direct exposure. She remained vigilant and ready for the newest CDC guidelines to best protect patients and staff. Even during these trying times, working with short staff, and stressed staff she works by example; showing kindness, genuinely caring for others, always doing what needs to be done including nursing duties, working as a tech while continuing with her management duties to keep our clinic and patients safe and moving forward.