Annie Andreozzi is the hard-working nurse at Grammar #2 Elementary. She cares about the well-being of all students at the school and takes the extra time to ensure that all students are safe. That includes taking extra time this year for contact tracing to keep the spread of COVID-19 down and provide a safe learning environment for Grammar #2 students and staff.
Annie goes the extra mile for staff and students even delivering meals to families in need. Annie brightens the school with her positive attitude and cheerful smile she hides behind her mask.