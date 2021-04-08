Bobbi Shanks

Bobbi is the Chief Nurse for Elko County School District. She is an exponential leader in School Nursing! Bobbi puts forth effort at a variety of levels to ensure the health and well-being of the children in our community are met. She is a CDC vaccine champion, a previous Board Member of the National Association of School Nurses and an advocate at the Nevada Legislature for Nevada Nurses.
In recent years, she has put forth efforts to get tele-health and tele-mental services in our schools. She leads a team of nurses that are supporting our children navigating schools during COVID-19. Bobbi is an exceptional nurse and leader. This short blurb does not give her all the credit she deserves! Thank you Bobbi!