Gilberta Theonnes

Gilberta, also known as Tuni, has been seeing Mental Health clients during this entire pandemic. She has been a nurse 40 + years.

The impact Covid had on the Mental Health patients was overwhelming. People that deal with depression and anxiety everyday, then the added concerns of viral infection for themselves and their family and loved ones, took mental health to a new level. Tuni helped people deal with their fears, their health, housing concerns, domestic violence concerns, troubled children concerns, finacial concerns, medication concerns.

Tuni is a person that clients are comfortable to talk to about anything. Tuni has spent her money on peoples medication before when they could not afford it. Tuni has arranged food and transportation for people many times when they could not do it. Tuni is a spectacular nurse that definetly walks the walk for her patients.

