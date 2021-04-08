Jessica Ford

Jessica is such an incredible Nurse & Leader! She brings results, love,& fairness to every situation. Her experience being a doctor’s right hand, to tending to patients at their most severe and tragic moments being a Flight Nurse have really made her such a strong person to be around.
She also has a huge passion for serving her community from donating her time to the food banks to being a part of various clubs & organizations! She’s a beautiful mother, endearing wife, fun sister and loyal woman! Thank you Jess, for all you do!