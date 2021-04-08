 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica Ford
0 comments

Jessica Ford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Ford

Jessica is such an incredible Nurse & Leader! She brings results, love,& fairness to every situation. Her experience being a doctor’s right hand, to tending to patients at their most severe and tragic moments being a Flight Nurse have really made her such a strong person to be around.

She also has a huge passion for serving her community from donating her time to the food banks to being a part of various clubs & organizations! She’s a beautiful mother, endearing wife, fun sister and loyal woman! Thank you Jess, for all you do!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News