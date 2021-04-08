Jessica Segovia

Jessica is the Manager of clinical services at NVHC. She has been on the front lines since day one of COVID! First she was organizing the drive through COVID testing at Nevada Health Centers then she moved on to vaccines, vaccines and more vaccines! Jessica teamed up with elko county to get the community vaccinated against COVID as well as working closely with ECSD in order to make sure our kids are vaccinated for school.

Jessica has been an asset to our community for many years. Serving as a nurse with Horizon Home Health and also as the Manager of Clinical Services for Nevada Health Centers, she plays a critical role in increasing access to healthcare for many in our community. Throughout the pandemic, Jessica has worked tirelessly to improve the health of her patients and the community. She has actively engaged with county COVID response efforts, volunteering at community testing and vaccination events in Elko, Carlin, Jackpot and W. Wendover.

Jessica is a compassionate caring nurse who truly exhibits a love for nursing and for our community.

