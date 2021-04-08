Mary Headley

It is my absolute pleasure to nominate Mary, a Districtwide Nurse for the Elko County School District.
Not only does Mary fix all the boo-boos but she also ensures the health and well-being of the students and staff of ECSD. It is no secret that our community nurses work hard every single day, now throw a worldwide pandemic into the mix, and what do you see? Superheroes!
Mary is a superhero mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse. Thank you for working tirelessly and with never-ending compassion, Mary!