Nicole Sirotek

I don't know of another nurse who has fought harder for her patients as much as Nicole does. Nicole Siroteks resume and bed side manner are uncanny. I for one, and this country are lucky to have a nurse willing to put everything on the line to save lives. She is true humanitarian and awesome nurse.

Nicole has served in many avenues of nursing, from traveling all over the world doing research, working in ICU, surgical, home health care and flight care.

She is also just a good human. Her humanitarianism includes Médica Missions all over the world but predominantly in Africa and the United States fighting Ebola, The measles outbreak, and Covid-19.

Not to mention she is a new mommy and still managing to advocate for citizens all over the world and her community. We are lucky to have such a hard working, informed and genuinely kind person in our little town.

