Explore Elko Visitors Guide Mar 12, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your source for information on outdoor recreation, special events, entertainment, lodging, restaurants, shopping and more 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Visitor Guide Shopping Recreation Entertainment Restaurant Source Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story