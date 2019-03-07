COVER STORY
Autonomous mining
Northwest Exodus built with automation in mind Page 5
TOP STORIES
More gold with mergers
Gold leaders’ mergers expand resources Page 12
Processing potential
Toll milling, copper smelting sites considered Page 40
U.S. Gold exploration
Company digs into Keystone Page 44
ON THE COVER
An autonomous production drill awaits activation at Newmont Mining Corp.’s Northwest Exodus mine Feb. 6 while, mine manager Sam Marich, left, discusses operations with driller Daniel Dorhov. The recently expanded underground gold mine in the Carlin operations was designed to allow the use of autonomous equipment including the Epiroc Simba drill and Cat loaders. Photo by Suzanne Featherston.
More contents Page 4
