Northwest Exodus

Driller Daniel Dorohov explains how the autonomous production drill helps him do his job safely and efficiently at Newmont Mining Corp.’s Northwest Exodus mine Feb. 6.

 SUZANNE FEATHERSTON

COVER STORY

Autonomous mining

Northwest Exodus built with automation in mind Page 5

TOP STORIES

More gold with mergers

Gold leaders’ mergers expand resources Page 12

Processing potential

Toll milling, copper smelting sites considered Page 40

U.S. Gold exploration

Company digs into Keystone Page 44

ON THE COVER

An autonomous production drill awaits activation at Newmont Mining Corp.’s Northwest Exodus mine Feb. 6 while, mine manager Sam Marich, left, discusses operations with driller Daniel Dorhov. The recently expanded underground gold mine in the Carlin operations was designed to allow the use of autonomous equipment including the Epiroc Simba drill and Cat loaders. Photo by Suzanne Featherston.

More contents Page 4

