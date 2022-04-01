Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Nathan H. Collett, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested March 25, 2022, for violation of probation.

John R. Hart, 30, of Elko was arrested March 27, 2022, at 674 Cimarron Way for false imprisonment with deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $150,000

Joseph C. Humphrey, 35, of Elko was arrested March 27, 2022, at Southside Drive and South Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,765

Graydon A. Jolliff, 44, of Elko was arrested March 26, 2022, at the Interstate 80 303 onramp on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

David C. Lopez, 50, of Elko was arrested March 26, 2022, at 871 Water St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $8,140

Stacey G. Cooper, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested March 29, 2022, at 409 Croydon Drive for fugitive felon from another state.

Conja P. Engelhart, 38, of Elko was arrested March 29, 2022, off Hot Springs Road for third-degree arson. Bail: $5,000

Donn L. Gilbert, 51, of Reno was arrested March 29, 2022, at Washoe County Jail for fugitive felon from another state and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

McKenzi J. Lay, 25, of Elko was arrested March 29, 2022, at 550 S. 12th St. on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,272

Eric A. Ramey, 52, of Butte, Montana was arrested March 30, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested March 31, 2022, at Elko County Jail for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony theft, embezzlement, and taking possession of vehicle without owner’s consent.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

