Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Eric M. Cabibi, 24, of Elko was arrested Dec. 17, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for escape by a felony prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

Melissa D. Figiel, 34, of Elko was arrested Dec. 16, 2022, at an Elko motel for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Cierra S. Jones, 23, of Elko was arrested Dec. 16, 2022, at Third Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Gene T. Osorio, 27, of Elko was arrested Dec. 16, 2022, at 425 Sunshine Lane for lewdness with a child under 14 and contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Bail: $2,500

--

Armando Sanchez, 25, of Elko was arrested Dec. 16, 2022, at Third Street and Wilson Avenue for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Chase A. Grant, 39, of Midvale, Utah was arrested Dec. 19, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Benjamin J. Thompson, 35, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 20, 2022, at Silver and West Main streets for possessing a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500

--

Clifford G. Williams, 43, of Elko was arrested Dec. 19, 2022, at 1806 Winchester Drive for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $43,140

--

Jennifer A. Beckman, 42, of Las Vegas was arrested Dec. 20, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Maceo M. Johnston, 25, of Elko was arrested Dec. 20, 2022, at 3700 Sundance Drive for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Jessica M. Taylor, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 20, 2022, at Freeport Avenue and Montrose Lane for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000

--

Robbie G. Aldrich, 56, of Allison Oaks, California was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, in Ely for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Aaron Cervantes, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; burglary of a business; and possession of forged instruments or bills.

--

Norma Molina, 35, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of destroying the property of another, and child endangerment.

--

James M. Ryan Jr., 44, of Elko was arrested Dec. 21, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

