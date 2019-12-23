Festival of Trees raises $33,000 for local charities

ELKO — This year’s Festival of Trees auction raised $33,000, which was distributed evenly to the six charity partners selected by the ECVA board of directors.

The Community Foundation of Elko County, Elko Cancer Network, Igloo Recreation Center, Northern Nevada Autism Network, Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association and Veterans Resource Center at Great Basin College were each awarded $5,500.

The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko area. Local businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction.

The continued support and generosity of Elko residents, business owners and service organizations has allowed the event to grow each year, according to the ECVA.