Festival of Trees raises $33,000 for local charities

ELKO — This year’s Festival of Trees auction raised $33,000, which was distributed evenly to the six charity partners selected by the ECVA board of directors.
The Community Foundation of Elko County, Elko Cancer Network, Igloo Recreation Center, Northern Nevada Autism Network, Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association and Veterans Resource Center at Great Basin College were each awarded $5,500.
The Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for Elko for decades, bringing the community together to support organizations providing for the Elko area. Local businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction.
The continued support and generosity of Elko residents, business owners and service organizations has allowed the event to grow each year, according to the ECVA.
“The Festival of Trees is a wonderful annual event showcasing the generosity of the Elko community,” said Katie Neddenriep, executive director of the ECVA. “I can’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas spirit and demonstrate what this season is about. The Board selected great organizations serving many needs throughout the community to benefit this year, and the Elko community didn’t disappoint. Thank you all for making the 2019 Festival of Trees a huge success.”
Next year will be the 30th year of the festival, and the theme will be “A Classic Christmas: Celebrating 30 Years of The Festival of Trees.”
The community is encouraged to participate in the 30th annual Festival of Trees Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, 2020 at the Elko Conference Center. Additional information can be found online at www.ExploreElko.com or by calling 775-738-4091.