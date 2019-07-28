Did you read all three parts of our “Fire Escape” series about what’s being done to protect Elko from a deadly wildfire? If you did, you learned that Elko’s fire risk rating is 4.73, near the top of the 5-point scale and higher than Paradise, California’s 3.81 rating.

You can read all three parts at elkodaily.com. With your membership supporting our news team, the Elko Daily will continue to deliver stories, information and insights that have an impact on life in rural Nevada.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments