Did you read all three parts of our “Fire Escape” series about what’s being done to protect Elko from a deadly wildfire? If you did, you learned that Elko’s fire risk rating is 4.73, near the top of the 5-point scale and higher than Paradise, California’s 3.81 rating.
You can read all three parts at elkodaily.com. With your membership supporting our news team, the Elko Daily will continue to deliver stories, information and insights that have an impact on life in rural Nevada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.