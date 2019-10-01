ELKO – State and federal officials lifted fire restrictions in Elko County on Oct. 1, the same day that the county ended its ban on open burning.
“Stage 1” fire restrictions were enacted Aug. 15 due to extremely dry weather. Recent precipitation and cooler temperatures have lessened the fire danger.
After receiving only .22 of an inch of rain in the months of June through August, Elko received 2.39 inches in September. That’s four times the average amount for the month.
An unofficial tally of fires this summer indicates there were about 75 blazes, many of which were held to an acre or less. The Elko Daily Free Press has prepared an interactive map that displays the name, date and size of each fire.
Despite cooler and wetter conditions, federal agencies are reminding outdoor recreationists “to be fire safe with all their activities,” including ensuring that campfires are dead out. Leaving campfires unattended is a class B misdemeanor.
The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service offered these additional reminders:
1. The use of incendiary or tracer rounds while recreational shooting is prohibited at all times.
2. Target shooting with steel-core ammunition can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire.
3. Riding motorcycles/ATVs without a spark arrester and careless smoking can cause wildland fires.
4. The use of propane stoves versus campfires and charcoal grill fires is preferred in dry conditions.
5. Firewood cutters must have a chainsaw with a functioning, approved spark arrester screen on the exhaust.
6. Open burning on private land still requires a permit from local fire departments.
