LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.
The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.
The fire was reported about 3:25 a.m. in the first-floor office.
Steven Morgan of the Laramie Police Department says it's being investigated as arson and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting because of the possibility of a political motive.
Morgan said Thursday afternoon there were no suspects yet. He declined further comment.
County GOP chairman Ben McKay tells the Laramie Boomerang that a "Make America Great Again" sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.