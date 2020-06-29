Fires burn near homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Fires burned near homes in Spring Creek on Saturday and Elko on Monday as winds whipped through the region.

A fire that started around noon Saturday near Rabbit Creek Road in Spring Creek burned 94 acres before it was extinguished by local, state and federal firefighters.

A strong west wind blew flames toward structures and livestock, sending a gray cloud of smoke rising in front of the Ruby Mountains.

The fire was started by a rancher cutting hay with a hay swather, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Ground crews, a helicopter and neighbors fought the fire until two single-engine air tankers arrived about 90 minutes later. They flew in from Mountain Home, Idaho, according to Elko dispatchers.

On Monday afternoon, juveniles started a fire at the Elko Peace Park but quick action from city firefighters spared homes in the region.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. and burned around picnic tables at the park, which is adjacent to a new housing subdivision.