Fires burn near homes

ELKO – Fires burned near homes in Spring Creek on Saturday and Elko on Monday as winds whipped through the region.
A fire that started around noon Saturday near Rabbit Creek Road in Spring Creek burned 94 acres before it was extinguished by local, state and federal firefighters.
A strong west wind blew flames toward structures and livestock, sending a gray cloud of smoke rising in front of the Ruby Mountains.
The fire was started by a rancher cutting hay with a hay swather, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Ground crews, a helicopter and neighbors fought the fire until two single-engine air tankers arrived about 90 minutes later. They flew in from Mountain Home, Idaho, according to Elko dispatchers.
On Monday afternoon, juveniles started a fire at the Elko Peace Park but quick action from city firefighters spared homes in the region.
The fire started at about 2 p.m. and burned around picnic tables at the park, which is adjacent to a new housing subdivision.
Elko Fire Chief Matt Greigo said juveniles were spotted running away from the scene as flames were spread by the wind. They were tracked down and fire officials spoke with them and their parents.
“None of the park amenities were damaged,” said Griego, as the fire burned about an acre of grass and brush.
A shed fire on Sunday afternoon burned about a tenth of an acre in the Adobe Heights subdivision. It was started by a heat lamp in a shed, then spread to adjacent ground.
Griego said the homeowner was using a heat lamp to keep ducks warm.
Also on Sunday, lightning sparked a fire in Lamoille Canyon that burned a single tree.
Another blaze burned 17 acres off Izzenhood Road, north of Battle Mountain on Saturday. It was started by lightning.
Temperatures in the region are expected to rebound this week after a cool snap sent nighttime lows down near the freezing mark.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 80s, then climb to the 90s into the weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!