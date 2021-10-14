Firewood permits now available for sale in Battle Mountain District

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – Firewood cutting permits are now on sale in the Battle Mountain District for personal use.

Permits can be purchased at the Mount Lewis Field Office at 50 Bastian Road in Battle Mountain or at the Tonopah Field Office at 1553 Main Street in Tonopah. Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can also complete transactions over the phone. Anyone coming in-person to either location must wear a mask per COVID guidelines for federal buildings.

With a permit, personal firewood can be collected as either green or dead wood and includes both Pinyon Pine and Juniper trees. The permits allow firewood cutting throughout BLM-administered lands in the Battle Mountain District except in areas designated as Wilderness Study Areas, designated campgrounds, or where “No Firewood Cutting” signs are posted.

The minimum personal woodcutting permit is for 2 cords and is valid for 90 days after purchase. If purchasing 3 or more cords for personal use, permits are valid for 180 days after purchase. Purchasing more than 5 cords for personal use is possible, but requires special approval.