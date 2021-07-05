 Skip to main content
Fireworks shows illuminate the skies in Elko and Spring Creek over the weekend
Fireworks shows illuminate the skies in Elko and Spring Creek over the weekend

Elko and Spring Creek area residents enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations all weekend. 

The Spring Creek Freedom Festival included a parade and the Lake of Fire on Saturday. 

The Festival was the largest for the Spring Creek Association, with 75 parade entrants and 50 vendors.

The 17-mintue fireworks display over the Spring Creek Marina also included more fireworks this year. 

In Elko, the National Basque Festival was a two-day event with dancing, food and games. 

The Lake of Fire fireworks show at the Spring Creek Marina on July 3, 2021.

On Sunday night, thousands watched the fireworks show from the grandstands and surrounding areas.

Ground show and aerial fireworks displays at the Elko County Fairgrounds July 4, 2021

Organizer and Assemblyman John Ellison reported more than 18,000 shells would be used for this year's show, making it one of Elko's largest displays. 

The annual Independence Day program at the Elko County Fairgrounds kicked off with the posting of colors by VFW Post 2350 and included the "Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Gabi Taravella on July 4, 2021. A candlelight vigil concluded the program before the fireworks display began.

--- 

Below are photos from the Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire on July 3, 2021. 

--- 

Below are photos from the Elko Independence Day program and show at the Elko County Fairgrounds on July 4, 2021. 

--- 

Below are photographs from the 2021 National Basque Festival. 

