Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center increases recreational access

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DUTCH JOHN, Utah -- Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, the Bureau of Reclamation will increase access at Flaming Gorge Visitor Center beginning Monday, August 3. Reclamation is working across the 17 western states in close coordination with federal, state, and local public health authorities to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while using a phased approach to increase public access on a case-by-case basis.

Beginning August 3, Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center will reopen to visitors. Due to limited space inside the visitor center, Reclamation will limit the number of people inside at the same time. The visitor parking lot, restrooms and outdoor interpretive displays will remain open.

The Visitor Center and exhibits will open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Guided tours will remain suspended until further notice.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and other stakeholders continues to be paramount. At Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance.