Flynt / 50823331

ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two loc…
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in …
ELKO – The suspect in a multi-state manhunt and crime spree that involved thefts in Elko County has been identified by Oregon State Police.
Sept. 9
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a f…
After many failed attempts, here I sit, a young, non-traditional buyer in my very own home.
Sept. 9
ELKO – A second, larger roundabout in Spring Creek is about three years away, and state officials say it could improve safety for drivers ente…
A man was seen removing a window screen and a woman was seen opening the window and crawling inside.
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.