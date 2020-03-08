Foggy, wet start to Sunday
Foggy, wet start to Sunday

Lamoille Highway

Fog obscures traffic on Lamoille Highway shortly before dawn Sunday.

 NDOT

ELKO – Daylight saving time began with northeastern Nevada residents waking up to foggy, wet conditions after rain and snow fell across the region overnight.

Temperatures dipped to around the freezing mark but were expected to rebound back into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. Another chance for isolated rain or snow showers arrives early Monday morning.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday with highs in the lower 60s, followed by yet another chance of weekend rain and snow beginning Friday night into Saturday.

