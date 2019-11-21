Gaming Commission approves rules meant to bolster employee protections against harassment, discrimination

The Gaming Commission levied a record-setting $20 million fine against Wynn Resorts in February to settle a complaint that stemmed from the company’s failure to investigate allegations against the Wynn.

The deliberations Thursday before the Gaming Commission’s vote largely echoed that of the Gaming Control Board. Commission members commended the broad scope of the amendment and agreed that it was a necessary addition to the regulatory landscape.

Commission Chairman Tony Alamo said he considers the end product a reflection of the culture regulators want to see within the gaming industry.

“I see this with a fresh eye,” he said, referencing the earlier draft that never went anywhere. “I see this with a different work product, and I took it for the value of what it is. I think it just encompasses more than, again, just titling it sexual harassment. It’s workplace harassment.”

The provision of the amendment that adds language addressing workplace harassment and discrimination, which is subject to disciplinary action, is effective immediately. Other provisions pertaining to compliance review, reporting systems and written policies won’t become effective until March 2020.

