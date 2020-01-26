It's the last week of January and you know what that means: Cowboy Poetry time. Keep up with the action by reading our daily coverage and if you missed the special magazine that was inserted in our Weekend edition you can stop by our office at 3720 Idaho Street for a copy.
Get ready to be entertained!
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A 68-year-old local man has been charged with luring a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.
ELKO – An alert patrol officer and a drug-sniffing K-9 led to the confiscation of a significant amount of methamphetamine on Monday in West Wendover.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday after being charged with lewdness with a child younger than 14.
WELLS – A sleepy driver from Twin Falls got a big wake-up call early Sunday morning when he was arrested for possession of meth, heroin and cocaine.
ELKO – Elko is dropping franchise fees to zero for telecommunications companies over the next five years to encourage better broadband coverag…
August 19, 1948—January 16, 2020
The Elko County assessor’s office mailed notices of assessed valuation to property owners throughout Elko County in mid-December, and those wh…
Jan. 22
Jan. 21
ELKO — The Silver Dollar Club, an iconic watering hole in one of Elko’s oldest buildings, is closing at the end of this month.