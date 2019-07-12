ELKO – The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) 2019 Nevada Summer Rural Tour stopped in Elko this week for a roundtable discussion of economic needs of the area and workforce development issues.
GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez met with elected officials and community leaders including Elko Mayor Reece Keener and Wells Mayor Layla Walz. Gov. Steve Sisolak has made workforce development a priority for his administration.
“In order for Nevada to meet the current and future demands of employers large and small, more must be done to enhance a workforce development system that offers a seamless transition for individuals to enter in-demand career pathways,” Sanchez said. “We want to continue to partner with local communities, educational institutions and industries to help develop a well-trained workforce.”
GOED held informational workshops and roundtable discussions throughout rural Nevada this week to bring information about state resources to assist rural communities’ economic development and to learn firsthand the issues that small towns may be facing.
“I appreciate Kris and the GOED staff coming to Elko and meeting with me and other community leaders to see the challenges Elko and other small towns face,” Mayor Keener said. “It was clear that they really listened to us and will work with us in the future.”
GOED’s director and staff were in Elko Tuesday after spending the day in Ely on Monday meeting with business leaders. The tour continued this week with stops in Winnemucca, Gardnerville and Tonopah.
GOED partners with redevelopment authorities throughout the state to help ensure that Nevada’s economy continues to thrive and there is a well-trained workforce with skills that meet employers’ needs.
“I know our continued partnership with GOED will help Elko and White Pine counties,” said Sheldon Mudd, executive director of Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority. “Our communities are always pleased that GOED comes out to visit and listen.”
The informational sessions provide businesses owners and community leaders with information on the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant. The grant provides federal funding to small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide them with the tools and information they need to succeed in export-related expansion.
GOED’s Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) staff will also be available to business owners on the tour. PTAC simplifies the process of competing for government contracts for small businesses by cutting through the red tape and connecting businesses with government contract opportunities through networking events, bid matching, proposal review and other training.
For more information about the Nevada GOED, visit diversifynevada.com.
