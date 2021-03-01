Gold demand hit 11-year low in fourth quarter

Gold demand worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2020 was the lowest in 11 years — since the financial crisis of 2008 — due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to the Gold Demand Trends report released by the World Gold Council.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt across the gold market throughout 2020, and Q4 was no different. Consumers around the world remained at the mercy of lockdowns, economic weakness and high gold prices, resulting in a new annual low in jewelry demand,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the World Gold Council.
“Overall, we believe the effects of the pandemic are likely to reverberate into Q1 2021 and possibly beyond,” she said.
Gold prices hit a record London PM Fix high of $2,067.15 per ounce on Aug. 6 but the price dropped at the end of November to $1,762.55 per ounce before rising again to close out 2020 at $1,887.60.
Gold demand fell 28% in the fourth quarter to 783.4 metric tons, and for all of 2020, demand dropped 14% to 3,759.5 metric tons. Gold jewelry demand in the fourth quarter was down 13% to 515.9 metric tons, and jewelry demand for all of 2020 dropped 34% to 1,411.6 metric tons, a record low.
The bright spot was an increase in gold as an investment in 2020, with annual investment demand up 40% to 1,773 metric tons, mainly from gold-backed exchange traded funds but also from gold bar and gold coin demand, according to the Gold Demands report.
The report also stated there is evidence that over-the-counter activity not included in the World Gold Council’s data set was robust throughout the year. However, there was a drop in investment in gold ETFs in the fourth quarter at 130 metric tons.
“Nevertheless, despite outflows in Q4, gold-backed ETFs saw record annual inflows due to low interest rates and high levels of uncertainty, highlighting gold’s role as a safe haven asset,” Street said.
Inflows into gold ETFs reached an annual record of 877.1 metric tons.
“Bar and coin demand also saw a strong recovery in the second half of the year, showing that retail investor sentiment remained relatively stable in these volatile markets,” Street said.
According to the report, demand for gold bars and coins grew 10% in the fourth quarter, with a recovery in China and India in the second half of 2020 to lift the annual demand to 896.1 metric tons, up 3%.
Total gold supply also was hit in 2020, down 4% to 4,633 metric tons, the largest annual fall since 2013, the report states, attributing much of the drop to coronavirus-related disruptions to mine production. The report shows that total supply was 4,819.9 metric tons in 2019.
Mine production in 2020 was 3,400.8 metric tons, compared with 3,531.8 tons in 2019, while recycled gold was slightly up in 2020 at 1,297.4 metric tons, compared with 1,281.9 tons in the prior year, Gold Demand Trends reported.
For the fourth quarter, mine production fell 3% to 896.3 metric tons, the lowest level of fourth-quarter mine output since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Gold Demand Trends reported that gold buying by central banks slowed last year, down 59% to 273 metric tons, but the fourth quarter saw a modest net-buying by central banks.
Gold outlook
The World Gold Council also issued its Gold Outlook 2021 on Jan. 14 that states “we believe investment demand will remain well supported while gold consumption should benefit from the nascent economic recovery, especially in emerging markets.”
The outlook also predicts “investors will likely see the low interest rate environment as an opportunity to add risk assets in the hope that economic recovery is on the immediate horizon” but investors will be looking at potential portfolio risks that include ballooning budget deficits, inflationary pressures, and market corrections amid already high equity valuations.
Gold Outlook 2021 says that gold was one of the best performing assets of 2020 because of high risk, low interest rates and high gold prices, and global stocks performed particularly well during November and December. Still, the outlook cautions that “rising COVID-19 cases and a reportedly more infectious new variant of the virus created a renewed sense of caution.”
The report notes, however, that neither the new COVID-19 worries nor the “highly volatile U.S. political events during the first week of 2021 have deterred investors from maintaining or expanding their exposure to risk assets.”
The outlook also predicts that mine production will recover in 2021 because of fewer work stoppages as the world recovers from the pandemic.———
