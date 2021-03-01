Gold demand hit 11-year low in fourth quarter

Gold demand worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2020 was the lowest in 11 years — since the financial crisis of 2008 — due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to the Gold Demand Trends report released by the World Gold Council.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt across the gold market throughout 2020, and Q4 was no different. Consumers around the world remained at the mercy of lockdowns, economic weakness and high gold prices, resulting in a new annual low in jewelry demand,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the World Gold Council.

“Overall, we believe the effects of the pandemic are likely to reverberate into Q1 2021 and possibly beyond,” she said.

Gold prices hit a record London PM Fix high of $2,067.15 per ounce on Aug. 6 but the price dropped at the end of November to $1,762.55 per ounce before rising again to close out 2020 at $1,887.60.

Gold demand fell 28% in the fourth quarter to 783.4 metric tons, and for all of 2020, demand dropped 14% to 3,759.5 metric tons. Gold jewelry demand in the fourth quarter was down 13% to 515.9 metric tons, and jewelry demand for all of 2020 dropped 34% to 1,411.6 metric tons, a record low.