Gold Stock: Who buys it and how is it marketed to investors?

As gold prices rise, investors who believe that gold may be a good investment but don’t want to stockpile bullion can purchase gold mining company stock. The idea is that the profit potential may be higher by owning part of the deposit rather than owning the gold itself.
Mining companies always need capital, and startups generally try to raise money through selling their stock. They can list stock on an exchange through an investment bank, which will guarantee (underwrite) a stock issue or through a “private placement,” which means selling a block of stock to an “angel investor” or a “venture capital” firm that will provide startup funds in exchange for partial ownership of the company. Other companies may seek out groups of private investors, who may be convinced to put up funds for stock.
Roughly 80% of all stock shares in this country are owned through “institutional investors,” which are organizations that invest in groups of stocks on behalf of 401k or pension funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds. Institutional investors own most of the stock in large gold mining companies, including Barrick (66%) and Newmont Goldcorp (84%). They generally avoid investing in smaller mining companies and companies that are not listed on major exchanges, like the NYSE or TSX. However, some institutional investors specializing in risky, or “highly speculative stock” may own shares in small gold companies, even in some on the verge of bankruptcy.
There is no shortage of mining companies seeking investors, so many mining stocks are available to individuals, who typically purchase stocks through an online broker or through a financial firm offering that service.
In recent years, large, established gold mining companies haven’t been particularly good long-term investments, so small gold companies have to put on an especially convincing show to attract investors. Many emerging companies present their case through websites that highlight their board and management, and describe their properties and supply some financial data. They may also put out press releases on appointments, acquisitions, and drilling results to craft their image and enhance their attractiveness as an investment. These sites will include a disclaimer that the company is not trolling for investors, even if that is exactly what they are doing. Stocks in small mining companies are risky and in general, the smaller the company, the riskier the venture. Many small mining company stocks are sold by dodgy companies that have little chance of ever finding, mining, or producing any gold.
Financial sites, like Google Finance and Yahoo Finance, as well as government sites such as the Security and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR and its Canadian counterpart, SEDAR, provide statistics on stocks, though many investors will skip the analyses and make investment decisions based on tips from brokers, company press releases, and articles in the industry news. EDGAR and SEDAR only host company filings that meet regulatory standards, while the non-government sites may include chat and non-professional opinions that may not be accurate.
In any case, the competition for other peoples’ money has compelled some companies to overstate their potential and understate their risk. Here are some examples of dubious claims that have come around again in some mining company websites recently:
We have new technology
The dotcom stock bubble of the late ‘90s was built on the promise of revolutionary new technology. Thousands of new companies got into the act, as millions of investors sought out the next Microsoft or Apple, looking for astronomical returns. Some mining stocks have coupled the prospect of a productive ore deposit with new technology that they allegedly developed in-house that will lower costs or improve recovery. However, even if a small mining company has really developed revolutionary drilling technology or a superior recovery method, it’s unlikely that their technology would make their specific deposit viable, or that their technology would give them a sustainable competitive advantage.
Our property is adjacent to a productive mine
Though this claim is not unusual, it’s typical for prospectors to acquire the nearest claim they can find adjacent to a rich mine, in hopes of finding an undiscovered extension. However, these claims are rarely as productive as their neighboring operation, and established mines typically take a hard look at the boundaries of their deposit.
We have an old mine that left something behind
Again, there is a grain of truth in this, since lead mines used to leave the zinc behind before zinc recovery was feasible, and there are examples with other metals as well. When tantalum had a price bubble in the early 2000s, prospectors were examining a defunct titanium mine, for instance. Also watch out for promotions that don’t mention the original mine on their site. A few years ago, at one of the mining shows, promotors had a booth with maps and sample cores for a gold prospect, not mentioning that the site had once been a mercury mine. Since mercury complicates gold operations, its extensive presence should be a factor in investment decisions.
Our study shows a multi-billion dollar NPV over 20 years
NPV is a method of valuing a stream of future profits. There are many assumptions to projecting a long stream of future profits, including gold price, production costs, labor costs, and management efficiency. Slight changes in any of these assumptions may have significant effects on the NPV, as will government regulations, taxes, and other unforeseen future changes. NPVs should be stated as a range with key assumptions stated, not as a single number, and optimistic long term assumptions can make a worthless mine look highly profitable.
We only need a billion dollars to make this a world class operation
The company may claim that it has a feasibility study indicating that the operation, if properly set up with a new plant and new equipment, will be a major operation for decades. All they need is a billion dollars in investment. Consider what will happen if they don’t raise a billion dollars and where they intend to get that billion dollars, whether it’s a thousand people putting up a million dollars each or a big company looking to expand or a faraway country that needs what will be produced.
We have promising intersections and need more drilling to delineate its extent
This is a reasonable justification for an exploration company, but few drilling programs locate a viable deposit. A company’s public announcements will often take the form of how much gold per ton was found in core intersections of a specific length, and at what depth. This is not sufficient information to characterize a deposit as ore, but exploration companies don’t typically announce that they found nothing of economic value, despite their exploration spending. A few grams of gold in a few feet of core does not indicate that the deposit is worth mining, so look into how many times the property has been drilled by other companies recently.
We bought an established operation that we can run profitably
If the previous string of owners have been unsuccessful, it’s unlikely that the next owner will do better. Mines change in perceived value as the gold price rises and falls, and major companies constantly buy and sell properties, but even the majors sometimes lose money on the mines they buy and sell, even with their experts doing thorough analyses.
We have a highly competent staff and prominent experienced directors
Company website management profiles make interesting reading, but they are not necessarily accurate. Many of the managers list extensive experience, without including much detail, such as how long they held each job. Resume inflation also pertains to education; it’s not unheard of for managers to list degrees that they do not have. Managers and board members that have held key positions in several failed operations could be shills for gathering investment capital that will all be paid out in directors fees. One site lists a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) that is currently CFO of seven companies. On the other hand, companies who have excellent managers with good reputations on the staff and competent retired executives on the board may deserve a closer look, though it takes more than good managers to make a viable operation.
Not all gold mining companies go overboard in presenting their case to investors, but gold mining stocks are rarely the choice for investors looking for long, stable returns with moderate risk. However, now and then some independent investors make money through a smart or lucky stock pick. Barring that, despite the hundreds of offerings claiming that their company has great potential, gold mining stocks are a risky investment. If you have risk capital (money that you can afford to lose), there are plenty of buying opportunities out there. Learn to recognize the warning signs, though, and don’t get carried away by your dreams when you hear about someone who made a lot of money in mining stocks.
Ed Lomas of Elko has a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho and an MBA from Harvard University. He has worked as a mine and plant engineer, underground mine superintendent, vice president of operations, and in strategic planning and business analysis.