Gold Stock: Who buys it and how is it marketed to investors?

The company may claim that it has a feasibility study indicating that the operation, if properly set up with a new plant and new equipment, will be a major operation for decades. All they need is a billion dollars in investment. Consider what will happen if they don’t raise a billion dollars and where they intend to get that billion dollars, whether it’s a thousand people putting up a million dollars each or a big company looking to expand or a faraway country that needs what will be produced.

We have promising intersections and need more drilling to delineate its extent

This is a reasonable justification for an exploration company, but few drilling programs locate a viable deposit. A company’s public announcements will often take the form of how much gold per ton was found in core intersections of a specific length, and at what depth. This is not sufficient information to characterize a deposit as ore, but exploration companies don’t typically announce that they found nothing of economic value, despite their exploration spending. A few grams of gold in a few feet of core does not indicate that the deposit is worth mining, so look into how many times the property has been drilled by other companies recently.

We bought an established operation that we can run profitably