ELKO – The Nevada Emergency Preparedness Association (NEPA) has named Dr. Amber Donnelli, Associate Vice President for Faculty Success and Dean of Health Science Human Services, and Great Basin College recipients of the 2023 Eastern Nevada Preparedness Partner of the Year.

Nominated by the Eastern Chapter, NEPA met in March and selected Donnelli and GBC as a 2023 partner, recognizing them for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NEPA, GBC quickly made internal changes and continued the nursing and EMS programs, including the paramedic program, throughout the pandemic, assuring an uninterrupted supply of nurses and EMS providers would enter the workforce as planned.

Dr. Donnelli and the nursing and EMS faculty are also recognized for providing their support to eastern NEPA operations. During the pandemic, the GBC Elko Campus provided space and assistance for the community monoclonal antibody therapy clinic.

Additionally, GBC is credited with a significant amount of disease contact tracing and supporting regional operations with training, testing, and immunization support.

“The support provided by Great Basin College, Dean Donnelli, Pat Anderson, and staff to this operation for over two years is an outstanding example of rural resiliency and an effective partnership that supports local preparedness,” said Lee Cabaniss, Elko County Emergency Manager.

NEPA recognizes three partners per year. This award was conveyed to Donnelli and GBC by Cabaniss on May 3 during an Elko County Commissioners meeting.