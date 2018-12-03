SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley has agreed to consider changes to its policy on major campus events as part of a settlement in a lawsuit over student access to conservative speakers.
The university and one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, the Young America’s Foundation, announced the settlement on Monday, but disagreed on its scope.
UC Berkeley described the changes it was considering as non-substantive. The university said the plaintiffs’ claims that it discriminated against conservative speakers was completely unsubstantiated.
Young America’s Foundation highlighted that the university had agreed to pay plaintiffs $70,000 in attorneys’ fees and said the settlement was a landmark victory for free expression.
The lawsuit was filed last year in the wake of violence before a scheduled appearance by right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.