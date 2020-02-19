Harris helps lift Nevada over New Mexico 88-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sparked by another standout game from Jalen Harris, who scored 26 with nine rebounds, Nevada beat New Mexico 88-74 on Tuesday night.

It was a game that marked the first return to the Pit of former Lobos coaches Steve Alford, who left New Mexico to coach UCLA before ending up at Reno, Nev., and Craig Neal, who replaced Alford with the Lobos, before getting fired after four years and joining Alford with the Wolf Pack.

Both were booed heartily at their entrance to the arena.

"Whether it was booing or if was going to be an ovation, I expected it to be loud," Alford said. "I expected it to be pro-Lobo red. That's why we loved it here and that's why we still love and admire this place."

"I won awful lot of game on this court sitting on the other bench," he said. "And now, I win a game sitting on the other bench. It's just an odd, bittersweet feeling."

While New Mexico showed an intensity that has been missing of late, a 13-3 Wolf Pack run late in the first half turned a 30-30 game into a 43-33 Nevada lead.

The Lobos never really threatened from there, getting no closer than 49-42 early in the second half.