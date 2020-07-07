Hayford on honor roll at McPherson College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

McPHERSON, KAN. -- McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2020 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

Inlcuded was Spring Creek's Scott Hayford, who was named to the honor roll.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its "Best Colleges" list and recognized for the fifth year in a row as a "Great College to Work For" in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Visit mcpherson.edu to learn more about McPherson College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0