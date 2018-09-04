Montana sees growth in wages, health care as mining drops
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says the state is outpacing most others in terms of wage increases, but faces challenges in transforming its economy as industries such as mining and utilities contract.
Bullock on Tuesday released the administration’s annual Labor Day report on Montana’s economy.
The Democratic governor touted an unemployment rate that’s hovered around 4 percent in recent years and wage growth that’s the fourth fastest in the nation.
The report showed declines in 2017 for the mining, utilities, manufacturing and agriculture industries.
However, those losses were offset by $251 million in growth in the health care industry and gains in financial services and leisure activities.
Across all industries the state added 4,600 new jobs last year.
Mississippi reaches 30 West Nile virus cases so far in 2018
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four more cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Mississippi, bringing the state’s total to 30 cases so far this year.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says Tuesday that the new cases are in Harrison, Hinds, Lauderdale and Rankin counties.
Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.
Hinds County has reported 11 total cases. Adams, Calhoun, Forrest and Harrison counties have two each.
Counties with a single case each are Copiah, Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Rankin, Walthall and Washington counties.
Mississippi reported 63 West Nile cases and two deaths in 2017.
Health officials urge people to reduce risk by using insect repellent, wearing long, light-colored clothes and eliminating standing water.
Report: Prescription prices vary widely among pharmacies
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report from the New York Public Interest Research Group finds the cost of prescription drugs can vary widely among pharmacies even within the same region.
The report published Tuesday found instances where the same drug was sold at one pharmacy at prices that were $150 or more higher than at others. The report analyzed prices from a state health department website on drug pricing.
In one example from Syracuse, a popular heartburn medication was sold at prices that ranged from a low of $189 to a high of $349.
The report’s authors say the price disparities can cause big problems for people who don’t have prescription drug coverage.
The report recommends that the state do a better job of making sure consumers have information about drug pricing.
Cumbersome commutes prompt some employees to run to work
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congested roads and public transit woes have prompted some people in the nation’s capital to grab their running shoes instead of their Metro pass.
The Washington Post reports some are trying out dockless bike shares to shorten commute times, while others are tackling hardcore run-commutes.
Kimberly Wattrick says she tried run-commuting last month when the Metro started its construction project on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines. She says she can finish her 3.5-mile run-commute slightly faster than her normal train commute.
The fitness-oriented technology company Strava says the idea of run-commuting is picking up speed. Its annual report on the exercise habits of its users says the number of people who do it is up by 51 percent, with an average run-commute of 4.5 miles.
