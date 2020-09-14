February 3, 1936 – September 9, 2020

On September 9, 2020, Herb Starkey, long time Elko County resident, passed away at home with three generations of descendants at his side.

Herb is survived by his three daughters, Jennie Starkey of Spring Creek; Shari (Larry) Godes of Baker City, Oregon; and Debbie (Alan) Kruger of Federal Way. Herb is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother William Starkey, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who remember him as a dynamic uncle who provided love, guidance, and fun times. He will be missed by many.

Herb was born in 1936 to William and Lois (Cunningham) Starkey in Dallas, Oregon. The Williamette Valley would be his childhood home, most of the time spent in Silverton, Oregon.

After being discharged from the Navy in 1956, Herb married his lifetime love, Nellie Guenther in Chiloquin, Oregon. As a carpenter, they moved frequently in areas of the Pacific Northwest from Yreka, California to Colville, Washington.