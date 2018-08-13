HEBRON, Conn. (AP) — RHAM’s special education department will debut a new school anxiety program in the fall as part of a larger effort to restructure and improve the special education department.
The new program will address students who have anxiety about either the entire school day or specific parts of the school day, which causes them to miss school days or classes, Superintendent Patricia Law said.
The program is not intended to encompass students who choose to skip school, which would be addressed with other methods, Law said.
“We do an excellent job of trying to meet all the needs of all the students, but (school anxiety) is really something we’re focusing on a lot and seeing as a really increasing need,” Law said. “We want to program differently for it, and this allows us to have flexibility in the school day (and) in the programming.”
Jennifer Hoffman — the director of pupil personnel services, which encompasses both the special education and the guidance departments — said the program will be open to both middle and high school students and will begin in the fall.
According to Hoffman, the program will likely start with three students and would expand to no more than 10 students by the end of the 2018-19 school year.
To be fully involved in the program, Hoffman said, students will likely need to already receive accommodations or interventions through the special education department. Law said the program, once it’s up and running, could also be used to intervene with students who are not in the special education department, but who are showing early signs of school anxiety.
