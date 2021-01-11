High schoolers return to campus in Elko, Spring Creek

"The bell rings, and the campus is abuzz," he said.

A little more than 20% of the student body chose to remain in virtual learning and not return in a cohort for "a variety of reasons," Wickersham said.

Some are concerned about the virus and wanted to stay away from crowds, while others were thriving in distance learning and preferred to remain online. Working students also opted to stay with the virtual school to keep their jobs, Wickersham explained.

A few students chose to stay home to avoid wearing masks all day on campus, which is a requirement, Wickersham said. He noted that for returning students, face coverings were not a problem.

"We haven't been fighting with kids, and they are uncharacteristically compliant," he said.

According to the school district's COVID-19 dashboard updated on Jan. 7, there were no active virus cases among staff and students reported at Elko High School. Three cases were reported at Spring Creek and one at West Wendover.

The district reported 18 new cases and 13 active cases, with 21 school sites out of 23 impacted by the virus and 205 exclusions district-wide.