VIRGINIA CITY (AP) — A gas leak apparently triggered an explosion at an old Nevada saloon in historic Virginia City that injured one employee and forced the closure of a street.
The Delta Saloon founded in the 1860s suffered extensive damage in the explosion Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m.
Storey County manager Pat Whitten told KOLO-TV propane was delivered to the business on Monday and likely caused the explosion.
He says one employee who was inside sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.
The nearby county courthouse was briefly evacuated but had resumed normal operations by midday. A stretch of the street in front of the saloon remained closed.
The town half way between Reno and Carson City is a National Historic Landmark where thousands of miners and prospectors settled after two big gold and silver strikes in 1859.
