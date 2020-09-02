Hospital taking COVID patients from other areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at eight on Tuesday, but many patients are not from this area and the hospital’s capacity has not been strained.

Ten new coronavirus infections were reported in Elko County on Tuesday, along with 10 recoveries, for a total of 103 active cases. Seven of the new cases are from Elko, one from Spring Creek, one from West Wendover and one institutional.

A total of 26 institutional cases have been reported over the past two weeks.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said in a statement that with the documented increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has seen an "expected increase" in hospitalizations.

"However, we can confirm that the recent increase of COVID-19 cases at our facility is largely due to our role serving as an alternative care location for other facilities that have experienced a surge of patients," the statement said.

While hospital capacity, particularly within specific units and departments, is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, NNRH "has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care."