Hospital taking COVID patients from other areas

ELKO – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at eight on Tuesday, but many patients are not from this area and the hospital’s capacity has not been strained.
Ten new coronavirus infections were reported in Elko County on Tuesday, along with 10 recoveries, for a total of 103 active cases. Seven of the new cases are from Elko, one from Spring Creek, one from West Wendover and one institutional.
A total of 26 institutional cases have been reported over the past two weeks.
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said in a statement that with the documented increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has seen an "expected increase" in hospitalizations.
"However, we can confirm that the recent increase of COVID-19 cases at our facility is largely due to our role serving as an alternative care location for other facilities that have experienced a surge of patients," the statement said.
While hospital capacity, particularly within specific units and departments, is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, NNRH "has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care."
The statement said NNRH is continually monitoring the prevalence of the virus in the Elko community, in addition to evaluating operational capacity and following all necessary protocols, to ensure the hospital is able to meet the needs of its patients.
NNRH is also continuing to work closely with the Elko County Board of Health, the Emergency Operations Center and other regional partners to ensure a well-coordinated response to serving the community through the pandemic.
"We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care," the statement said. "Please be advised that we are continuing to operate under a zero-visitor policy hospital-wide until further notice."
Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases was approaching 70,000 on Wednesday, as the number of new cases gradually decreases from a peak in mid-July.
A total of 1,336 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Nevada.
