How to deal with physical and psychological pain after treatment

Once you complete your treatment for breast cancer, a new phase in your recovery begins. During this period, which can take up to a year, you may experience both physical pain and psychological distress. Here are some tips to help you cope.

Physical symptomsWhether you underwent surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy or a combination of treatments, your body has been put to the test. Now, it’s important to give yourself time to heal and follow these recommendations:

1. If pain persists in your arm or shoulder, you may have axillary web syndrome, also known as cording. Continue to perform the daily stretches recommended by your physiotherapist to the point of tension but not pain.

2. If you experience pain or tingling in your chest, arm or armpit after surgery, you may have post-mastectomy pain syndrome. Speak with your doctor, as several treatment options exist, including medication and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation.

3. If you have symptoms of lymphedema (a feeling of heaviness, swelling of the limbs, etc.) or neuropathy (numbness or tingling in the extremities, etc.), be sure to consult your health-care team as soon as possible.

Psychological symptomsRemember to be patient with yourself, as your mental recovery from breast cancer may be the most difficult part. Talk to your health-care team and surround yourself with loved ones, especially in the following situations:

You experience low self-esteem because of how your body looks (keep in mind that reconstructive surgery may be an option)

You live with the fear that the cancer may return, which can cause anxiety and depression

You have a history or high risk of developing mental health issues

You begin to experience problems with sex, intimacy or fertility

For more advice, speak with your health-care team or visit cancer.org.

