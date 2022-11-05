Hunter / 51466728

Hello! My name is Hunter and I am looking for a new forever home. I am a little shy at... View on PetFinder
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip.
February 26, 2005—October 27, 2022
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets.
People Magazine Investigates is conducting interviews about the Bryce Dickey murder case.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during …
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured anothe…
ELKO – Three people died when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Winnemucca.
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.
ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers.
