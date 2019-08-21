You are hunting, and the Elko Daily Free Press is gathering.
Photos are being collected now for the 2019 Hunting and Fishing Guide that will be published in September.
Readers can email photos to photographer@elkodaily.com. Please include the names of people in the photo, as well as when and where it was taken.
Elko Daily members can also bring their printed photos in to our office at 3720 Idaho St. during a Hunting Guide Open House between 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Printed photos will be scanned, or we can download them from your flash drive. Short video files will also be accepted, as well as any images of wildlife from the western US.
The deadline for photo submissions is Sept. 2.
