ELKO -- Lanes on Interstate 80 in the Carlin area will be reduced April 15-18 for annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced.
Cleaning of the westbound and eastbound tunnels is scheduled during daylight hours. Only one direction of travel will be diverted at a time and traffic will be detoured through Carlin Canyon or the opposing direction tunnel. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be available for travel during the detours.
The speed limit on I-80 will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Additionally, the speed limit through the Carlin Canyon will be reduced to 35 mph in both directions.
For traveler safety, flaggers, signs and barrier rail will help detour traffic around the work zone. Motorists are asked to obey traffic controls and drive at posted speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.
Nevada road construction information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing 511 or 775-888-7000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.