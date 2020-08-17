I-80 Fund receiving loan applications

Kerner said Cyanco, which has a flagship plant -- the world’s largest sodium cyanide production facility -- in Winnemucca, has also pledged to make a donation to the I-80 Fund.

“Cyanco has pledged $100,000 in $25,000 quarterly installments and we have received the first installment already,” she said.

Cyanco is headquartered in Pearland, Texas, and serves customers in North America, Latin America and Africa.

Kerner said the I-80 fund can be an alternative to traditional financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, which can have stringent regulations regarding loan applications.

“This was set up as a disaster relief and recovery, therefore we are looking to help people through the disaster and help them recover and get them back into a positive position,” she said. “We are expecting impacted credit reports, we are expecting being behind on some bills or things like that.”

Kerner said possible applicants could include business owners that had to continue paying on loans while they were closed during the stay-at-home order, or that saw their customer base dwindle because of COVID-19.

“Small businesses are being impacted from a lot of different directions,” she said.