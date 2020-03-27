Idaho governor OKs $400,000 to kill problem wolves

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation sending just under $400,000 to a state board to use to kill problem wolves in Idaho has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday, according to his website.

The budget bill taps money in the state’s general fund to kill wolves that prey on livestock or wildlife.

The state’s Wolf Depredation Control Board has agreements with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to kill wolves.

Fish and Game killed 17 wolves in northern Idaho in February that the agency said were killing elk.

The director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said earlier this year that there are an estimated 1,000 wolves in Idaho.

Ed Schriever told the House Resources and Conservation Committee that the estimate made public for the first time is the first wolf population estimate in Idaho since 2015.

“We will be making that estimate every year, and we will know from this point forward if the population is going up, as some people speculate, if it’s been level, or if it’s decreasing,” Shriever told lawmakers.