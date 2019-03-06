BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would require parents to “opt in” before their children can receive sex education in school has cleared the Idaho House on a party-line vote.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls, now heads to the Senate side of the GOP-controlled Idaho Legislature.
The legislation would require parents to specifically opt-in before their children can attend sex education lessons at public schools. That’s the opposite of the current system, in which all students receive sex education as part of the standard health curriculum unless their parents opt out.
Ehardt says the sex education classes have normalized sexual behavior and that parents don’t understand what is currently being presented to their kids. She says the bill will allow parents to better direct their children’s education.
“Parents have no say, no understanding of that which is being presented,” Ehardt said.
She said some schools bring in guest educators who go beyond the basic curriculum to discuss topics like oral or anal sex and who describe abstinence as choosing not to do any sexual activity that carries a risk of pregnancy or sexually transmitted diseases. Ehardt also said students are sometimes told they can get access to birth control at local clinics without parental permission.
“Parents have the right to direct and educate their children,” she said, noting that Arizona, Utah and Nevada have similar opt-in rules.
Rep. Jake Ellis, a Democrat from Boise, said currently between 2 and 3 percent of students opt out of sex education, and the bill would make the exception the rule.
