In 1989 a Police Officer Pressed a Gun to My Nose for a Routine Traffic Stop

Running Solutions Recovery and American Addiction Centers of Nevada helped me realize how vulnerable and how challenged, every one of us is. Social media and the media try to portray this community of model normal citizens, but it portrays an image which is not true. Every one of us has traumatic incidents; many of us have mental and physical impairments. Most of us struggle in some way every day.

Being a CEO of an insurance company and several health care facilities shifts my perspective to solutions focused responses. Derek Chauvin is the officer that is now accused of murdering George Floyd. In this country we can rest assured that there will be a trial and we all pray that justice will be served.

The question is what can we do about it? Outrage over this horrific incident is justified. Turning over and burning police cars is not the way to focus our outrage.

As individuals we all have prejudices ingrained in ourselves. Hopefully each of us is still learning and hopefully each of us will question and then challenge any attempt to exercise domination and the beliefs or practices that dominate. Becoming more aware of them is a lifelong endeavor. Hopefully one we consistently work on.