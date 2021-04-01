Indians host Spartans in lone ‘Friday Night Lights’

ELKO — In the Elko football team’s regular-season finale, the Indians will welcome rival Spring Creek for the only game for either squad under the good ol’ Friday night lights.

The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday but was changed to 7 p.m. Friday for Elko’s senior night.

Entering the contest, both teams have something to play for — not to mention pride.

Spring Creek is 2-1 in games it actually played, 3-1 counting what should be a forfeit for a canceled home game against Dayton due to positive COVID-19 tests by the Dust Devils.

Should the Spartans win, they are a lock for the No. 2 seed of the 3A North-East playoff round and would travel to face the No. 1 Greenwave on April 10, in Fallon.

If Spring Creek loses, it should still hold the tiebreaker over No. 3 Fernley — which lost to the Spartans 7-6 on March 5 in the season opener in Spring Creek.

Elko’s record is 1-3, the Indians coming off their lone win of the year last week in a 63-18 road pasting of Dayton.

However, the Indians are locked into the No. 5 position and should host a playoff game against the winless No. 6 Dust Devils.