Indians host Spartans in lone ‘Friday Night Lights’

ELKO — In the Elko football team’s regular-season finale, the Indians will welcome rival Spring Creek for the only game for either squad under the good ol’ Friday night lights.
The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday but was changed to 7 p.m. Friday for Elko’s senior night.
Entering the contest, both teams have something to play for — not to mention pride.
Spring Creek is 2-1 in games it actually played, 3-1 counting what should be a forfeit for a canceled home game against Dayton due to positive COVID-19 tests by the Dust Devils.
Should the Spartans win, they are a lock for the No. 2 seed of the 3A North-East playoff round and would travel to face the No. 1 Greenwave on April 10, in Fallon.
If Spring Creek loses, it should still hold the tiebreaker over No. 3 Fernley — which lost to the Spartans 7-6 on March 5 in the season opener in Spring Creek.
Elko’s record is 1-3, the Indians coming off their lone win of the year last week in a 63-18 road pasting of Dayton.
However, the Indians are locked into the No. 5 position and should host a playoff game against the winless No. 6 Dust Devils.
But, it has been rumored that Dayton would not make the trip for a postseason-round contest — likely meaning Friday’s contest will be the Indians’ last until fall ball.
Last week, the Spartans overcome a pair of fumbles on its first-two kickoff returns and a 23-8 deficit — finishing the game on a 22-6 run — defeating Lowry by a final score of 30-29 in Spring Creek.
Senior quarterback Grant Brorby charged the offense with 126 yards on 6-of-14 passing with a pair of touchdowns and no picks.
Senior running back Q Boyd did damage with his legs and his hands, carrying 17 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns — catching two passes for 70 yards, including a 54-yarder on Spring Creek’s first possession of the second half — and blocked an extra point.
Senior Kyler Lulay was the main weapon in the passing game, catching three balls for 46 yards with a 22-yard touchdown.
He also picked off a pass on defense, and nailed a 22-yard field goal — also sticking his lone extra-point attempt.
Senior receiver Aiden Painter’s lone catch went for a 10-yard touchdown.
Senior Bear Browne — in his first action of the season — carried eight times for 36 yards.
Spring Creek made several key defensive plays, including a forced fumble and a recovery by senior Kevin Thompson — who also flipped the field position and the momentum of the contest with an interception and return to the Lowry 9, setting up one of Boyd’s two touchdown runs.
In the contest against the Dust Devils, the Indians rushed for 329 yards on 42 carries — paced by 130 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns from senior Kaiden Cervantes.
He also threw a 29-yard touchdown in the contest to junior Kason Lesbo.
Senior Lincoln Ratliff added a pair of rushing TDs, carrying just four times for 40 yards.
Senior David Heard tore off 82 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown, and junior Andres toted the rock five times for 58 yards and a score.
Defensively, senior Brig Johnson scooped a fumble and returned the ball all the way to the house.
The Indians were led by nine tackles 1-1/2 sacks by junior Trapper Steilman.
Junior Blaze Jones finished with eight tackles.
Game Time
Kickoff for the season finale between hosting Elko and visiting Spring Creek is set for 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.
Follow Live
The game will be broadcast on the radio at 95.9 FM and 1240 AM, also available online at network1sports.com.