Interstate 80 lane reductions scheduled for cleaning of Carlin Tunnels
Interstate 80 lane reductions scheduled for cleaning of Carlin Tunnels

Cleaning of Carlin Tunnels

Cleaning of Carlin Tunnels

 SUBMITTED

CARSON CITY – Interstate 80 lanes in the Carlin area will be reduced Monday, April 19 through Thursday, April 22 for annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced.

One lane of traffic will be available in each direction for travel during the detours. Only one direction of interstate travel will be diverted at a time and traffic will be detoured through the Carlin Canyon or the opposing direction of tunnel during daylight hours.

The speed limit on I-80 will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Additionally, the speed limit through the Carlin Canyon will be reduced to 35 mph in both directions.

For traveler safety, flaggers, signs and barrier rail will help detour traffic around the work zone. Motorists are asked to leave additional travel time, obey traffic controls and drive at posted speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Nevada road construction information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing 511 or 775-888-7000.

