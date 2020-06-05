Jackson Paris named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wa. — Jackson Paris, a resident of Elko, Nevada, has earned placement on Gonzaga University’s Dean’s List for Spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students.

Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctorate degree through the School of Law.