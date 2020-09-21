 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Thomas Turner
0 comments

James Thomas Turner

  • 0

June 9, 1947 – September 7, 2020

James Thomas Turner was known in Nevada and neighboring states as a “helluva equipment operator” working for Union Local #3 for many many years.

Jim was born in St. Paul, MN, on June 9, 1947 to Maxine Lowden Turner. He was later adopted by Heiselt Turner and lived in the Elko, NV area around construction work. He had four siblings: Thomas, Heidie Ortman (Larry), Dennis and Robert (Cheryl).

Jim was the father to Annie Turner Thomas, Teddy Turner, JT Turner, Leah Bishop, Brandi Bishop and Chr’ee Mills. He had 17 grandchildren.

Mary Swartz, Jim’s companion for 18 years, was at his side when he passed away on September 7, 2020, in Panguitch, UT.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

No services are planned at this time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News