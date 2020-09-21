June 9, 1947 – September 7, 2020

James Thomas Turner was known in Nevada and neighboring states as a “helluva equipment operator” working for Union Local #3 for many many years.

Jim was born in St. Paul, MN, on June 9, 1947 to Maxine Lowden Turner. He was later adopted by Heiselt Turner and lived in the Elko, NV area around construction work. He had four siblings: Thomas, Heidie Ortman (Larry), Dennis and Robert (Cheryl).

Jim was the father to Annie Turner Thomas, Teddy Turner, JT Turner, Leah Bishop, Brandi Bishop and Chr’ee Mills. He had 17 grandchildren.

Mary Swartz, Jim’s companion for 18 years, was at his side when he passed away on September 7, 2020, in Panguitch, UT.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

No services are planned at this time.

